Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

She ditched the homecoming crown for a helmet then went out and kicked her team to a win

Kaylee Foster deserves a game ball to go with her homecoming crown.Hours after being named the homeco...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 9:15 PM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 9:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kaylee Foster deserves a game ball to go with her homecoming crown.

Hours after being named the homecoming queen at Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi, Foster faced down pressure Friday by kicking the game-winning extra point in overtime.

Football (Soccer)

Sports and recreation

She treasures both moments, she said Saturday as she took a quick break from getting ready for the homecoming dance.

"It is such an honor to be voted on by my classmates, but it was so fun to win the game and have my teammates really proud of me," she said between hair and makeup and dinner with friends.

Foster scored seven of her team's 13 points, kicking two field goals in regulation and ending the game against George County with the extra point.

Her mom, Rendy Foster, said her daughter was surprised to win homecoming queen but not about the kick.

"She's a pretty competitive young lady," mom said. And pretty confident too. "I heard her say, I wasn't sure about winning (homecoming queen) but, I was really sure I was going to make that kick."

Confidence is what makes Foster a good kicker of footballs round and oblong.

Foster, who first played soccer when she was 5, was urged to play American football after a coach noticed her smacking home runs on the kickball field while she was in elementary school.

He asked her to give placekicking a try.

"I really didn't take a lot of convincing," she said. "I thought that would be a really cool, I was thinking I would love to do that."

Kicking a football is different than kicking a soccer ball, though, so she did what a lot of kids do when they want to learn a new skill.

She Googled it. She found an instructional video by a University of Florida kicker and watched.

"OK, I think I can do it," she told her mom.

And she could, kicking for an eighth-grade team (as a seventh- and eighth-grader), the ninth-grade team (she won a game with a 37-yard field goal), and then as kicker for the Ocean Springs High School junior varsity and varsity teams.

She's made all 11 extra points this year and three field goals.

But her first and enduring sports love is soccer. The future accountant says she'll play that sport at Mississippi College in Clinton.

She said she entertained the idea of also playing college football, but the football and soccer seasons occur at the same time of year. In high school, football ends as girls' soccer is just beginning.

Foster attributed her football success to her teammates. She has a good snapper, a good holder and her coaches are always giving her tips to improve her form, she said.

"They really have my back," she said of her teammates. "They've always been very kind and very welcoming."

On Saturday the 17-year-old senior was looking forward to dinner at the cool Italian restaurant downtown with her friends and then going to the dance where, as queen, "I think I just have to wave."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

Image

Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

Image

What is a tropical storm?

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex