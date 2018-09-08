Clear
Settle in with these weekend reads

Two babies beat the odds. Two travelers survived a major accident abroad, but how? Grab a cup of coffee and ...

Two babies beat the odds. Two travelers survived a major accident abroad, but how? Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

He spent 27 years wrongly convicted of murder. He wants to spend the rest of his life encouraging inmates to read

After spending 17 years in jail for a crime he didn't commit, John Bunn is a free man. He mentors at-risk young people and advocates the power of reading through his program that brings books to prisons.

A guide to understanding the anonymous New York Times op-ed

Lodestar. Senior administration official. The 25th Amendment. These terms are getting thrown around after The New York Times published an anonymous opinion piece by a senior Trump administration official. Here's a glossary to get you up to speed.

The wounds of family separation

One 13-year-old boy couldn't eat or sleep after he was taken from his mom at the border. Hear in his own words the trauma that he says won't go away.

These two 'miracle babies' beat the odds

A pair of baby brothers are now thriving after their mother allegedly attacked them with a knife and scissors. Here's a look at their remarkable journey of survival.

How an emergency Facebook post saved two travelers' lives

Mikey Lythcott and his traveling companion thought they might die after a scooter wreck off an Indonesian hillside. Barely conscious, he managed to post an SOS on Facebook. Here's what happened next.

Why the world is full of buttons that don't work

Have you ever pressed the button at a crosswalk and wondered if it really worked? Or bashed the "close door" button in an elevator, even though it seemed like it had no effect? You're not alone, and you may be right.

Starbucks has come to Italy. Is this the end for Italian coffee?

Italians love their espresso on the run -- it's a daily ritual that borders on the religious. Now that Starbucks has set up shop in Milan, one local journalist explores whether it's the end of the country's coffee culture.

Opinion: How getting real about race saved a friendship

As a black woman at a mostly white college, Marissa Calhoun says she mostly tiptoed around talking about race. But things got weird after a friend, who is white, started talking about white privilege. That's when she realized they had to start talking real.

Opinion: The most radical part of Geoffrey Owens' day job

What's crazy about "The Cosby Show" actor's story, entertainment writer RaVal Davis writes, is that people were shocked to find out that a working actor, even a famous one, had a day job.

