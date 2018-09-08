Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

At least a dozen killed in attack on Iranian Kurdish opposition headquarters in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed and 50 others wounded Saturday when missiles pounded an Iranian Kurdish oppos...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 11:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 12 people were killed and 50 others wounded Saturday when missiles pounded an Iranian Kurdish opposition party's base in northern Iraq, party officials said, immediately blaming Iran for the assault.

Three children and three women were among those killed in the attack on the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, or PDKI, the party said in a statement.

Continents and regions

Iran

Iraq

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Minority and ethnic groups

Society

The Kurds

The attack happened in Koysinjaq, a city about 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of Erbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq and some 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of the capital, Baghdad.

The PDKI accused Iran for the attack on its base. "Iran used long-range missiles in a coordinated attack on PDKI's bases and adjacent refugee camps," the statement said.

It also pointed the finger at Iran on Twitter, and posted pictures of smoke rising from the attack.

A representative of the PDKI in Erbil, Mohammed Salih, told CNN that the shelling was intense and was carried out by missiles fired from inside Iran's territory near the border targeting more than five sites.

PDKI leaders Mustafa Mouloudi and Khalid Azizi were injured in the bombing, Salih said.

The Kurdistan Regional Government Council of Ministers condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the dead and injured. It called on all parties "not to turn the territory into a field for settling accounts."

Numbering around 30 million, Kurds make up a sizable minority in a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey.

Despite nearly a century of Kurdish nationalist movements in various countries, the Kurds have never had a nation of their own.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather.

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

Image

Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

Image

What is a tropical storm?

Image

Hey Kevin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue