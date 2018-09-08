Clear

Marjory Stoneman Douglas football team wins by 17 points in first home game since 17 were killed in shooting

It was their first time playing at home since the Parkland shooting and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Sc...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 2:57 AM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 2:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It was their first time playing at home since the Parkland shooting and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team won by a notable margin.

Since a gunman killed 17 students and teachers at the school in February in one of the worst mass shootings in US history, students have paid tribute to the victims by organizing nationwide protests, performing at the Tony Awards and painting their graduation caps.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Football (American)

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

School violence

Shootings

Society

Sports and recreation

Violence in society

On Friday, they took on the South Broward Bulldogs and beat them 23-6. The final score margin was 17 points, according to posts on the football team's social media pages.

"It's the 17 angels," junior running back Brian Smith told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Friday. "They were watching us."

When the Eagles entered the school's field, it was the number 17 that bound them together all along.

The Eagles wore new helmets with "17" on the side and the same "17" was painted on the school's distinctive logo at midfield.

"We just want them to be proud," head coach Willis May told the Sun Sentinel. "They're in heaven and hopefully they're looking down on us and they're happy of the way we try to represent them. We try to make sure they understand we're thinking about them and will always be with them."

The team also honored Aaron Feis, an assistant football coach who was killed during the shooting when he threw himself in front of students as bullets hailed down. A player wore a uniform with the number 73, which was Feis' number from his playing days, CNN affiliate WSVN reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

Image

Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

Image

What is a tropical storm?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Pride Meet Terradise event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party