Clear

California man who allegedly stuck dates with the check faces years in jail

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have hit the defendant they call the "Dine-and-Dash Dater" with four new felony c...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 1:18 AM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 1:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have hit the defendant they call the "Dine-and-Dash Dater" with four new felony counts of extortion.

Paul Guadalupe Gonzales, 45, is accused of 11 counts of extortion and two counts of attempted extortion for allegedly luring women to nice restaurants, ordering food and vanishing -- sticking his victims with the bill.

California

Continents and regions

Dating and relationships

Internet and WWW

North America

Online dating services

Social media

Society

Southwestern United States

Technology

The Americas

United States

Companies

Bumble (app)

The public defender's office has not returned calls for comment.

"It was humiliating," said an alleged victim, who asked CNN in an exclusive phone interview to identify her only with the pseudonym Jane. "I was frustrated. It just left me in a bad place."

Jane said she wrote a check for $218 to Houston's restaurant in Pasadena after Gonzales walked out on the bill.

She recalled how they met on the dating site Bumble.

"We just chatted back and forth. He was charming," Jane continued. "He said, 'Why not meet somewhere?'"

Jane said Gonzales ordered drinks and the most expensive item on Houston's menu. The Houston's website lists its top item as a steak for $48.

Jane said Gonzales told her when he first sat down for dinner he would have to make a phone call later to check on his aunt, who was hospitalized.

After the meal, Gonzales made his call and disappeared, she recalled.

"He left after most of his food was gone," she said. "I've never seen anybody eat so fast."

It didn't occur to her that someone would walk out on her.

"That just never came to mind," Jane said. "What is he benefiting from it, really? Is that all you want, is a free meal?"

'A lot of scammers out there'

Gonzales is accused of repeating his alleged dine-and-dash crimes throughout the Los Angeles area, from Pasadena to Burbank to Long Beach.

Carol Meredith got left with the bill at Mercado in Pasadena, but managers picked up her tab.

Meredith also met Gonzales on Bumble.

"I've had friends who've been very successful with online dating, I've had some not so good experiences," Meredith told CNN.

"I just kind of feel like maybe online dating might not be for me. I mean there are a lot of scammers out there."

Psychologist Lisa Strohman, who specializes in treating patients suffering from social media and technology-related problems, says the internet allows dating predators to cast a wide net.

The explosion of dating sites "puts it on overdrive," Strohman explains. "Predators can use technology now to manipulate, groom, lure and get people where they want them without any risk to themselves."

The alleged victims we spoke with in the Gonzales case said the online Romeo said the right things, including talking about the importance of family.

"I'm walking to have dinner with my mom," a text allegedly from Gonzales read on Meredith's phone.

"I feel like any man who loves his mother is probably going to love me in the right way," Meredith said.

Dye and dash

Prosecutors said the spree occurred from May 2016 through April.

"In short, the defendant's wrongful conduct induced innocent third parties to pay for his meal, using the implied threat of public humiliation or being viewed as an accomplice," a criminal complaint says.

But Gonzales isn't only accused of crimes of the heart linked to all the purported serial dine and dashing. He also is a suspected "dye and dasher."

Burbank authorities and two hair salons told CNN that Gonzales got his hair colored and skipped out on the bills -- in one instance still wearing a towel around his neck.

LA County authorities are also charging Gonzales, who is currently jailed, with petty theft for another alleged dye and dash incident.

The suspect is scheduled to be in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, the district attorney said. His bail was set at $315,000.

Meredith expects to testify about her ordeal with courtship that started with a swipe right and took a left turn during the date.

"You just have to be careful out there," Meredith said. "You can't judge a book by its cover."

If convicted, Gonzales faces a possible maximum penalty of 16 years and 10 months in county jail, according to authorities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 3, Week 4

Image

Segment 2, Week 4

Image

Segment one Week 4

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

Image

Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

Image

What is a tropical storm?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Pride Meet Terradise event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party