Clear

Cohen seeks to tear up Stormy Daniels deal

Michael Cohen's shell company, Essential Consultants, filed a status report agreeing to tear up the original 2016 agreement with Stormy Daniels in which Cohen arranged to pay her $130,000 to stay silent about her alleged affair with then presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 11:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 11:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Michael Cohen's shell company, Essential Consultants, filed a status report Friday evening agreeing to tear up the original 2016 agreement with adult film star Stormy Daniels, in which Cohen arranged to pay her $130,000 to stay silent about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

This so-called "hush agreement" has been at the root of some of Cohen's legal troubles and scrutinized in the criminal investigation that ultimately led to his plea last month. Cohen was Trump's personal lawyer for years.

"Today, Essential Consultants LLC and Michael Cohen have effectively put an end to the lawsuits filed against them by Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels," said Brent Blakely, Cohen's lawyer. "The rescission of the Confidential Settlement Agreement will result in Ms. Clifford returning to Essential Consultants the $130,000 she received in consideration, as required by California law."

As a part of the status report, Essential Consultants -- the shell company Cohen set up to make the payment to Daniels -- requested that she pay back the $130,000 she received.

Part of the thinking, according to a source familiar, is that Cohen no longer benefits from Daniels remaining silent -- and that she has already spoken out as much as she possibly can about her alleged affair.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, said in an interview on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" that he received news of the filing just before going on air.

"I haven't had a chance to digest it, I just saw it on my email literally right before I came on," Avenatti said.

"What they're trying to do is they don't want me to get a chance to depose Michael Cohen and Donald Trump," he added. "This is a hail mary to try and avoid that, that's my first guess."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flash Flood for much of the Wabash Valley

Image

Bakery holds grand opening on Terre Haute's north side

Image

Tackling Childhood Cancer

Image

Local businesses have spooky fun for a good cause

Image

What is a tropical storm?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Pride Meet Terradise event

Image

Getting behind the virtual wheel to send a powerful message

Image

Remembering a sports and athletics pioneer

Image

A very wet weekend ahead

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party