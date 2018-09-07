Clear

Friends, collaborators mourn rapper Mac Miller

Rapper Mac Miller's sudden...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 8:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 8:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rapper Mac Miller's sudden death at age 26 has left the music community stunned.

After the news broke, Miller's collaborators, former tour mates and friends took to social media to mourn the passing of an artist who many felt had only just begun what was poised to be a rich career.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Mac Miller

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Rap and hip-hop music

Chance the Rapper

"I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him." -- via Twitter

Post Malone

"You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person." -- via Twitter

Solange Knowles

"Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all" -- via Twitter

Shawn Mendes

"Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller." -- via Twitter

Papa Roach

Wow. R.I.P. Mac Miller. That was one talented kid. Such a loss. -- via Twitter

Jaden Smith

"Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You." -- via Twitter

Khalid

"this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller" -- via Twitter

Missy Elliott

"I'm so saddened to hear about @MacMiller...Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time." -- via Twitter

J. Cole

"Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller."

"This is a message for anybody in this game that's going through something. If you don't feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me."

-- in two messages via Twitter

Wiz Khalifa

"Praying for Mac's family and that he rest easy." -- via Twitter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Pride Meet Terradise event

Image

Getting behind the virtual wheel to send a powerful message

Image

Remembering a sports and athletics pioneer

Image

A very wet weekend ahead

Image

Olney Central College receives top honors

Image

Health and Human Services on ISU campus phase one wraps up

Image

Local kids honor first responders

Image

GT Pie donates to the Backpack Program

Image

The Indiana Next Level Plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party