If Mueller is going quiet, so should Trump

Friday, September 7 marks the 60-day point before voters go to the polls in what is shaping up to be one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent memory.

While it may seem arbitrary to some, the date in the calendar is a significant one, because it marks the beginning of a window of time during which federal prosecutors and FBI agents typically refrain from taking any overt investigative steps on cases that might impact or influence an election. It's like crossing a line that means "after this, no sudden moves until the election is done."

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team investigating the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia should adhere to this Justice Department custom and cease any public comments or significant disclosures until after the election. As the nation's chief executive who oversees the Justice Department, President Donald Trump should do the same, as unlikely as that sounds.

With all the norms Trump has trampled in his 19 months in office, why should we care if he violates this one? Because, importantly, the power of his office and the presidential bully pulpit at his disposal mean his statements and actions have a greater ability to influence the public than the officials at DOJ who work for him -- or, arguably, any members of the Mueller team investigating him.

Although Trump sees the world through the singular lens of what impacts him personally, he must remember that his role as commander in chief means he is the de facto head of the Justice Department and every other agency in the executive branch. If Mueller is now going to go quiet, Trump should follow his lead.

To be clear, there is no official DOJ rule or policy that prohibits investigative activity prior to an election. Government agents could arrest a politician on the way to the voting booth if they so desired, and then immediately hold a press conference publicizing their actions.

However, most people at DOJ accept this custom because they know, as members of an independent law-enforcement agency charged with operating in a manner free from politics, officials should avoid even the appearance of tipping the scales in favor of or against any candidate. Being investigated by the FBI carries an inherently negative connotation, but not everyone receiving investigative scrutiny is guilty of a crime.

There have been departures from this tradition — most famously the one involving my former boss James Comey and his decision to re-open the Hillary Clinton email server investigation just prior to the 2016 presidential election. But such deviations are, thankfully, extremely rare.

Politics being what it is, some have sought to exploit this 60-day custom and twist it into something it is not. In a ridiculous claim unmoored from either fact or reality, the President's lawyer Rudy Giuliani recently publicly asserted that the DOJ custom of refraining from overt investigative activity before an election means Mueller must wrap up his case completely or risk being seen as partisan.

This is pure nonsense. As a former US Attorney and DOJ official, Giuliani knows better. If what he said were true, FBI agents would constantly find themselves rushing to complete investigations with an eye on the election calendar. As the President's representative, it is incumbent upon Giuliani to cease his wild distraction campaign, lest he also be accused of inappropriately influencing voters so close to an election.

It is important to note the DOJ custom only precludes taking overt steps like arrests, indictments and subpoenas, and investigators are still free to continue aggressively pursuing leads and connecting dots behind the scenes. I have no doubt the work will continue for the dozens of FBI agents, prosecutors and forensic accountants on Mueller's team who are piecing together what transpired during the 2016 campaign and its aftermath. Similarly, the President's legal team can be expected to quietly continue preparing a robust defense.

I have heard it argued in political and national security circles that the 60-day custom shouldn't apply to Mueller because the President is not actually on the ballot this November. I understand the technical point, but with the nation so incredibly polarized and the President fanning the flames with endless political attacks on the rule of law, the DOJ has a responsibility to be the adults in the room and avoid even appearing to act in a way that seems political. The truth is, Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, so any overt law-enforcement action against him or his associates will impact the public perception of GOP candidates in the midterms.

Obviously, the responsibility to exercise restraint is not one that falls entirely to Mueller. The President also should refrain from commenting on the investigation or politicizing the actions of the Justice Department.

Of course, it would be naive to think we are actually going to see an immediate end to the attacks on our institutions of justice that daily litter our Twitter feeds, but the President embracing and upholding a norm rather than destroying it would be a welcome turn of events.