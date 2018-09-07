Clear

Japan recognizes first death related to Fukushima cleanup

The Japanese government has recognized the first death associated with cleanup work at the Fukushima Daiichi...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 5:24 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 5:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Japanese government has recognized the first death associated with cleanup work at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after the tsunami disaster in March 2011, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The government designated the death of an unnamed man in his 50s as an "industrial accident." The man, who had worked at the plant from 1980 to 2015, was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2016.

2011 Japan nuclear crisis

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Cancer

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Earthquakes

East Asia

Fukushima

Health and medical

Industrial accidents

Japan

Natural disasters

Nuclear accidents

After the 2011 tsunami that was triggered by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, the man was assigned to "radiation control" work in which he was responsible for monitoring radiation levels and work time of cleanup crews.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recognized his cancer and death as related to his work at the plant. A committee of experts determined his accumulated radiation level exceeded government standards.

Kunihiko Konagamitsu of the ministry said 17 workers had applied to be considered cases with an "industrial accident" designation, including three with leukemia and one with thyroid cancer. Two workers withdrew their requests, five were dismissed, and five are still under review.

The March 11, 2011, quake was the worst to hit Japan and lasted nearly six minutes. More than 20,000 people died or went missing in the earthquake and tsunami that followed.

Three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Co. or TEPCO, melted down in the nation's worst nuclear disaster. The damaged reactors released radioactive materials into the air and more than 100,000 people were evacuated from the area. Forty-five thousand workers were involved in the ensuing cleanup.

In 2015 Japan health officials confirmed the first case of cancer linked to cleanup work at the plant.

In 2016, TEPCO said that decommissioning the reactor was like climbing a mountain and that it could take as long as 40 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A very wet weekend ahead

Image

Olney Central College receives top honors

Image

Health and Human Services on ISU campus phase one wraps up

Image

Local kids honor first responders

Image

GT Pie donates to the Backpack Program

Image

The Indiana Next Level Plan

Image

Following the speed limit in a school zone

Image

Eye on Terre Haute

Image

Hope on Wheels Fundraiser

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party