Clear

Read testimony of Parkland shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond

Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, F...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 4:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Here is the full testimony:

2018 Parkland school shooting

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Law and legal system

Mass murder

Murder

School violence

Shootings

Society

Testimony

Trial and procedure

Violence in society

Correction: The headline on this story has been updated to correct the spelling of Eastmond's first name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eye on Terre Haute

Image

Hope on Wheels Fundraiser

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

General Surgery - Horizon Health

Image

A stormy weekend ahead

Image

Crews work to knock down Seelyville building

Image

Medical condition leads to Friday morning Sullivan crash

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party