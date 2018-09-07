Clear

Stand Up To Cancer brings Hollywood together for annual telecast

Some of Hollywood's most powerful stars will join forces Friday night for the annual ...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some of Hollywood's most powerful stars will join forces Friday night for the annual Stand Up To Cancer telecast.

The charity, first created in 2008, raises money for cancer research by getting together entertainment industry figures for a telecast aired simultaneously on multiple networks. This year's star-studded show will be available for viewing on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC just to name a few.

Bradley Cooper is returning as the event's co-executive producer. Scheduled participants include Mahershala Ali, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Josh Brolin, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Jon Hamm, Matthew McConaughey and Winona Ryder.

Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and Charlie Wilson are among the musicians slated to perform.

"As someone whose family has been significantly touched by cancer, I am proud to again have the privilege of co-executive producing this year's Stand Up To Cancer telecast," Cooper said in a press release. "This show reminds everyone that you are never alone ... that there is a community of support out there when you need it most. That's the power of SU2C. Most importantly, the telecast showcases the significant progress being made in the fight against cancer, instilling hope in those facing the disease."

According to the organization, funds raised have helped "more than 1,500 scientists representing more than 180 institutions" doing cancer research.

Stand Up To Cancer airs Friday at 8pm ET on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and multiple cable outlets.

