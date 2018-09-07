No evidence Cornell fraternity held alleged 'pig roast' contest

Cornell University has clarified a statement from earlier this year, saying it did not find evidence that a fraternity held a contest for new members in which they'd earn points for sleeping with women.

In February, Cornell's Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life said in a statement that the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity had been placed on probation after an investigation into whether fraternity members held the contest, which is called a "pig roast."

Now the school has revised its statement, making clear it did not find evidence the contest actually occurred. The school's initial statement, it said, "mischaracterized" the findings of the Fraternity and Sorority Chapter Review Board.

Following an investigation, the review board "concluded it was 'more likely than not' that the allegation -- someone associated with the chapter encouraging new members to participate in the contest -- occurred," the school's revised statement said.

But it did not find evidence to suggest any members had actually participated or that the contest had taken place, it said.

The national office of Zeta Beta Tau hired its own "independent, third-party" investigator to look into the allegations after they first surfaced, the fraternity said in a statement.

"While the University held the chapter responsible and imposed sanctions, it became evident that the University's decision was based upon incomplete information," the fraternity said, adding it brought this to the attention of Cornell administrators, prompting the university to review its findings and issue the revised statement.

While Zeta Beta Tau was "pleased" the university had not found evidence the contest had taken place, it "takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously," it said.

According to the Cornell statement, the chapter is still on probation, and will still be subject to other disciplinary actions.