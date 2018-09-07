Clear

Jimmy Fallon and Paul McCartney surprise unsuspecting fans

Can you imagine riding in an elevator and bumping into one of your favorite stars?That's exactly what...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 12:45 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Can you imagine riding in an elevator and bumping into one of your favorite stars?

That's exactly what happened to tourists at NBC headquarters in New York City on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show."

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Jimmy Fallon

Late night television

Paul McCartney

Television programming

Groups of unsuspecting visitors got a double dose of stardom when elevator doors opened to reveal Fallon and Paul McCartney inside jamming out, playing ping pong and reading newspapers.

Some fans screamed or laughed, while others froze in disbelief.

Fallon and McCartney could barely control their own laughter as they continually pulled off the stunt.

Check out the full video above.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A stormy weekend ahead

Image

Crews work to knock down Seelyville building

Image

Medical condition leads to Friday morning Sullivan crash

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Image

The Hereos Dinner

Image

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Image

THS Tennis

Image

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party