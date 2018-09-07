Clear

Top Deutsche Bank investor is selling out

One of Deutsche Bank's top investors is selling out at an awkward time for Germany's biggest lender.C...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of Deutsche Bank's top investors is selling out at an awkward time for Germany's biggest lender.

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group plans to offload its entire stake in the bank, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The source said the exit could take up to 18 months.

The holder of nearly 8% of the voting rights in Deutsche Bank, HNA has in recent months sought to sell off many of its overseas investments.

The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the planned sale of the investment in Deutsche Bank, said that HNA was under pressure from the Chinese government to return to its core airline business.

Representatives from HNA and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The exit comes as Deutsche Bank itself is trying to persuade investors that new CEO Christian Sewing can turnaround the bank after three years of losses by returning to its roots as a lender to German and European companies and households.

Deutsche Bank's stock price has declined by roughly 40% since HNA first announced it acquired a stake in February 2017. It previously owned as much as 10% of Deutsche, but offloaded a chunk of its stake earlier this year.

HNA started as a Chinese regional airline more than two decades ago. But it went on a major buying spree in recent years, snapping up big chunks of major US and European companies.

It racked up huge debts in the process and has since reversed course, selling assets to ease financial pressures as authorities in China cracked down on aggressive overseas deal-making by Chinese companies.

HNA has recently sold large investments in Hilton Worldwide Holdings and two of its spinoffs.

Last month, HNA announced the sale of its majority stake in Radisson Hospitality to Chinese state-owned hotel group Jin Jiang International Holdings.

Other major stakeholders in Deutsche Bank include BlackRock, Vanguard and Goldman Sachs, as well as Norway's sovereign wealth fund and investors from Qatar.

-- Jethro Mullen contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Image

The Hereos Dinner

Image

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Image

THS Tennis

Image

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

Image

Hard Liquor ban for fraternities

Image

New CDC guidelines set for concussions

Image

New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party