Same-sex relationships are still a crime in 69 countries

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 11:00 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

India has struck down a colonial-era law punishing consensual gay sex, but there are still 69 other countries with laws on the books that criminalize same-sex sexual activity between consenting adults.

Some countries, such as Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates, jail people in openly same-sex relationships for decades. And in Iran, Sudan and Yemen, they can end up on death row.

Of the 193 countries recognized by the United Nations, the following criminalize same-sex relations, according to the Geneva-based International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, which advocates on behalf of more than 1,300 member organizations across the world.

Africa

Algeria

Angola

Botswana

Comoros

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Kenya

Liberia

Libya

Malawi

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Americas

Antigua and Barbuda

Barbados

Dominica

Grenada

Guyana

Jamaica

St. Kitts & Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Asia

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei Darussalam

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Lebanon

Malaysia

Maldives

Myanmar

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Syria

Turkmenistan

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Yemen

Oceania

Kiribati

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

