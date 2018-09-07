Tesla's chief accounting officer has resigned less than a month after he assumed the job.
Dave Morton, a former chief financial officer at Seagate, had joined Tesla on August 6. That was the day before CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was planning to take the company private. (Musk dropped those plans less than three weeks later.)
The company said that Morton gave notice and left the company Tuesday.
"Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations," said a statement from Morton released by the company in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future.
"I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting," he added.
The news of Morton's departure was another hit to investor confidence in Tesla. Shares have fallen sharply since Musk announced plans to go private. Shares fell more than 5% in premarket trading following the filing.
Related Content
- Tesla's chief accounting officer quits after less than a month on the job
- Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX
- Father quits job after 15 years
- The right way to quit your job
- BT will slash 13,000 jobs and quit London HQ
- Ex-staffer at shelter on why he quit his job
- Sources: WH aides fear FBI chief could quit
- Tesla's chief of engineering is 'taking some time off'
- Tesla's dumb, awful weekend
- Accountants: Manafort falsified loan documents