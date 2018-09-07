Clear

Theories about the anonymous author's identity

Many are speculating about the identity of the author of a New York Times op-ed critical of President Trump. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 9:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 9:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The White House has a list of 12 people whom they believe could have anonymously penned the explosive New York Times op-ed, an outside adviser told the newspaper Thursday night.

The op-ed, written by a senior Trump administration official, bashed the President as amoral and claimed there is a "resistance" within the administration. The essay has enraged Trump and touched off a furious search inside the administration for its author.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky told reporters Thursday that he thinks any White House employee with a security clearance should undergo a lie detector test to determine who wrote it.

Advisers to President Donald Trump entertained the idea, briefly discussing it among themselves, according to the Times.

The newspaper also reported that people close to Trump floated another option -- forcing senior officials to sign sworn affidavits that could be used in court if necessary.

A day after the op-ed was published, the highest-ranking officials in the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, took the extraordinary step of publicly denying they or their offices were behind the essay.

The Times reported that several White House officials still eyed Pence's staff as the source of the op-ed.

The White House has been on the hunt for the author of the op-ed as well as the sources for a forthcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward, CNN has reported.

Aides are following leads based on the way the op-ed is written, looking at key words used in the editorial that stand out, a source close to the White House told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Image

The Hereos Dinner

Image

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Image

THS Tennis

Image

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

Image

Hard Liquor ban for fraternities

Image

New CDC guidelines set for concussions

Image

New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party