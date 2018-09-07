Clear

Nicki Minaj plans on donating $25,000 to 'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens

Nicki Minaj wants to help Geoffrey Owens out financially.Owens, who is best known for playing Elvin T...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 9:14 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 9:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nicki Minaj wants to help Geoffrey Owens out financially.

Owens, who is best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux on "The Cosby Show" from 1985 to 1992, has been in the headlines recently for being "job shamed" after photos of him bagging groceries at a New Jersey Trader Joe's were first published by the Daily Mail.

Celebrities

Geoffrey Owens

Nicki Minaj

Arts and entertainment

Celebrity and pop culture

The actor told CNN he took the position in part because "In the past 26 years, I have hardly ever had an acting job that lasted more than 10 weeks."

"I got to the point that I needed to take a job to pay my bills, to support my family, it was basically that," said Owens, who resigned from Trader Joe's a few weeks ago. "I wanted a job that had some flexibility, so that if I did stay in (the) entertainment industry, if I could continue to audition and do jobs if I could, and Trader Joe's provided that."

Geoffrey Owens' message to job-shamers: Honor the 'dignity of work'

Minaj said on her Beats 1 "Queen Radio" show Wednesday that she plans on donating $25,000 to the actor who has also received support from fans and other celebrities as well as an offer of work from uber-producer Tyler Perry since the story went public.

On Thursday the rapper talked to "Entertainment Tonight" about why she wants to help.

"Some people are on the internet and seeking attention, and he's just the antithesis of that," Minaj said. "So I felt like, 'Oh my God, could you imagine?' "

She said she knows what it feels like to have to work a job outside of the industry and she had a message for Owens.

"Tell him that I'm going to have my team contact him because I hope he doesn't take it the wrong way," she said. "I just want to help him in any way I can."

CNN has reached out to reps for Owens.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Image

The Hereos Dinner

Image

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Image

THS Tennis

Image

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

Image

Hard Liquor ban for fraternities

Image

New CDC guidelines set for concussions

Image

New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party