British Airways owner's shares drop after credit card hack

Shares in British Airways' owner International Airlines Group dropped as much as 3.5% Friday after the airli...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:24 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 6:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shares in British Airways' owner International Airlines Group dropped as much as 3.5% Friday after the airline revealed that customer data had been stolen.

The company said that around 380,000 payment card details had been compromised.

The personal and financial details of people who booked flights on the airline's website and app between August 21 and September 5 were affected. No passport or travel details were taken.

British Airways said that affected customers should contact their bank. It said it would pay for a credit check for customers, and promised to reimburse them for any losses.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused," the company said in a statement. It also took out full page newspaper ads that included an apology.

IAG stock recovered some losses to trade down 2.2% at 9:30 a.m. in London.

