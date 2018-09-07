Clear

Mattis arrives in Afghanistan on surprise visit

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis made an unexpected trip to Afghanistan Friday, his visit coming as the ...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 1:19 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 1:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis made an unexpected trip to Afghanistan Friday, his visit coming as the US tries to make headway in the country after 17 years of war.

Mattis touched down in the country Friday morning and is scheduled to meet with Army Gen. Scott Miller, the new Commander of Resolute Support and US Forces-Afghanistan, who assumed the role last week.

Afghanistan

Asia

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

South Asia

Mike Pompeo

Political Figures - US

North America

Pakistan

The Americas

United States

James Mattis

Afghanistan war

Conflicts and wars

Unrest, conflicts and war

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named veteran diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad as a newly-named State Department special envoy to Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, Pompeo said, would be "full time focused on developing the opportunities to get the Afghans and the Taliban to come to a reconciliation."

The topic of reconciliation was a prominent one as both secretaries traveled the region this week.

During a dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday, Pompeo, Mattis, and their Indian counterparts, "reaffirmed their shared commitment to a united, sovereign, democratic, inclusive, stable, prosperous, and peaceful Afghanistan," according to a joint statement.

On Wednesday, Pompeo told reporters he discussed with Pakistani officials "the work that we all know that we need to do to try and develop a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan, which benefits certainly Afghanistan but also the United States and Pakistan." The US has accused Pakistan of granting a safe haven to militants waging war in neighboring Afghanistan -- a charge Pakistan denies.

In July, a senior State Department official met for discussions with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar.

The two secretaries touched down in the country amid a bloody start to September.

One US service member was killed and another was wounded Monday in "an apparent insider attack" in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement from the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan, Resolute Support.

On Wednesday, 20 people -- including two journalists -- were killed in Kabul in twin bomb attacks on a wrestling club. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack. A recent UN report said the number of Afghan civilians killed in the first six months of this year has reached a record high.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Occasional Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Image

The Hereos Dinner

Image

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Image

THS Tennis

Image

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

Image

Hard Liquor ban for fraternities

Image

New CDC guidelines set for concussions

Image

New business plans to call Terre Haute's east side home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party