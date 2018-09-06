Serena Williams advances to US Open final with eyes on record

Serena Williams brushed aside her semifinal challenger Anastasija Sevastova to advance to the 2018 US Open women's final, and the chance to equal the all-time haul of women's grand slam trophies.

Williams was at her imperious best in defeating her Latvian opponent, taking only 66 minutes to dispatch her 6-3 6-0. She awaits the outcome of Thursday's other semifinal, between Naomi Osaka of Japan and fellow American Madison Keys.

Sevastova broke the American all-time great's serve early in the match, but once Williams found her rhythm it was clear that there was only going to be one outcome.

While she was dominant with her powerful groundstrokes, Williams also showed her strength at the net, winning 24 of 28 points when coming forward.

It is the six-time winner's first US Open final in four years, including a missed tournament last year.

Should she be successful on Saturday, Williams would equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 major wins. The Australian was a dominant force in women's tennis throughout the 1960s and 70s.

The 36-year-old legend is currently ranked 26th in the world after a heavily interrupted year following the difficult birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

"It's honestly really incredible," said Williams. "A year ago I was fighting for literally my life at the hospital after I had the baby. Every day I step on this court I'm so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport.

"No matter what happens in any match, semis, finals, I just feel like I've already won."

Should she triumph on Saturday, she could find herself promoted to just outside the top 10, the latest step in a remarkable comeback. Even if she falls at the final hurdle, she will advance to at least 16th in the WTA's latest rankings, released Monday.

In her journey to the final, Williams knocked out Czech Karolina Pliskova, who enjoyed a brief spell as world No.1 in 2017. She also bettered her sister, Venus -- seeded one higher than Serena at 16 -- the unseeded Estonian Kaia Kanepi, Carina Witthoeft of Germany, and Poland's Magda Linette.

Her last-16 match against Kanepi is the only time any of Williams' US Open matches have gone beyond two sets.