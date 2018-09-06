Clear

Former USA Gymnastics trainer who worked with Larry Nassar arrested for sexual assault of a child

Former USA Gymnastics trainer Debbie Van Horn, who worked with ...

Former USA Gymnastics trainer Debbie Van Horn, who worked with Larry Nassar, was arrested at a Houston airport and accused of sexual assault of a child, prosecutors said Thursday.

Van Horn and Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, were indicted in June on second-degree sexual assault of a child charges stemming from incidents at the Karolyi Ranch, where for decades numerous Olympians have trained. CNN has been unable to reach Van Horn in the months since her indictment.

Van Horn, who was getting off a plane from China, was detained by Homeland Security officials and arrested at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on a warrant issued after her indictment, according to a release from Walker County District Attorney's Office.

Texas Rangers transported her to the Walker County Jail in Huntsville, where she is being held on a $20,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on September 24. Her attorney could not be reached Thursday.

Van Horn is not considered a flight risk and will be kept overnight until her arraignment Friday morning, a Walker County Jail spokeswoman said.

Prosecutors have said one of Nassar's victims in the case is the same victim Van Horn is charged with assaulting. Van Horn's charges stem from "acting as a party," prosecutors said.

Nassar is serving 40 to 175 years in Michigan for sexually abusing women and girls under the guise of performing medical treatment.

