Read the committee confidential document Cory Booker released on Brett Kavanaugh

(CNN) - New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has released documents from Brett Kavanaugh's time as a ...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 7:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) - New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has released documents from Brett Kavanaugh's time as a White House staffer under President George W. Bush related to abortion and affirmative action.

Read them here: cnn.com/2018/09/06/politics/email-kavanaugh-release/index.html

