Trump visits Montana to boost Democratic Sen. Jon Tester's GOP challenger

President Donald Trump is set to rally Republicans on Thursday night in Montana behind state auditor Matt Rosendale's bid to oust Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in November's midterm elections.

Montana is one of five states that Trump won by double digits in 2016 where a Democratic senator is up for re-election this fall -- which the White House and Republican strategists hope will give the President outsized influence on their Senate races.

His evening rally in Billings is Trump's second visit to Montana this election cycle -- two months after he held a similar campaign event in Great Falls.

Trump's rallies often veer far from the topic of the Senate race he's there to weigh in on. In his July visit, Trump mocked the #MeToo movement, called Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas," claimed California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters' I.Q. is in the "mid-60s" and ridiculed Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, who died nearly two weeks ago, for opposing his Obamacare repeal effort.

On Thursday, the swirl of news included the confirmation hearing of Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and an anonymous New York Times op-ed in which a senior administration official strongly criticized Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet members spent the day issuing statements saying they weren't the authors of the op-ed.

Trump ignored reporters' questions about who was behind the op-ed as he left the White House to travel to Montana.

Legendary journalist Bob Woodward has also published a book that offers a damaging window into Trump's presidency to date.

And the NFL regular season is set to begin this weekend, with players' protests during the National Anthem expected to continue and Nike launching an advertising campaign featuring a favorite Trump target, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Montana has long voted Republican in presidential elections, but Trump proved even more popular than other recent Republican presidential nominees. He won the state in 2016 by 21 percentage points -- a larger margin than Mitt Romney's 14 points in 2012 and McCain's 2 points in 2008.

Tester has largely opposed Trump's agenda. Of the five Democrats up for re-election in deep-red states, Tester and Missouri's Claire McCaskill voted against Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation in 2017, while the others -- Indiana's Joe Donnelly, North Dakota's Heidi Heitkamp and West Virginia's Joe Manchin -- backed Gorsuch.

In a fundraising email to supporters Thursday morning, Tester highlighted Trump's visit to the state.

"Earlier this year, Trump said I'd 'have a big price to pay' this November -- which means he's ready to do whatever it takes to defeat me. It's why he's paying a second visit to my state," he wrote.