Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro stabbed

Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed while campaigning in Minas Gerais, his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, said on his official Twitter account Thursday.

"Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed at an event in MG (Minas Gerais) but is out of danger," Eduardo Bolsonaro wrote. "I ask that you pray for him."

Eduardo Bolsonaro said his father was stabbed in the abdomen.

Jair Bolsonaro was removed from the scene by supporters and taken to Santal Casa Hospital in Juiz de Fora, according to state-run Agencia Brasil.

The news agency said a person was detained.

Story developing.