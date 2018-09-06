Clear
Beyoncé turns 37 and proves she only gets better

Beyoncé is reflectin...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 3:02 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Beyoncé is reflecting on her last trip around the sun.

The superstar singer turned 37 earlier this week. In a message posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Queen Bey recapped some of her most recent milestones.

Beyonce

Celebrities

"At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins," she captioned a photo with husband Jay-Z. "I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I'm looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future."

It's Beyoncé's birthday so 'Happy #BeyDay!'

Beyoncé also posted dozens of photos from the past year on her website.

While 36 may be hard for her to top, leave it to Beyoncé to show the rest of us how it's done.

