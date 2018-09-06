Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Justice Dept. announces charges against North Korean programmer for Sony hack

The Justice Department announced cyber hacking charges against a North Korean national linked to the compute...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Justice Department announced cyber hacking charges against a North Korean national linked to the computer hacking of Sony in 2014 and other significant cyber intrusions in a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.

North Korea has been linked to some of the most high-profile cyberattacks in recent years, and its hack on Sony Pictures Entertainment lead the Obama administration to impose economic sanctions against the country's government agencies and senior officials.

2014 Sony hack

Asia

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Digital crime

Digital security

Donald Trump

East Asia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Kim Jong Un

North Korea

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

SONY Corp

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Technology

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Cyber attacks

Cyberterrorism

Embargoes and sanctions

International relations

International relations and national security

National security

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Unrest, conflicts and war

Thursday's announcement marks the first time US prosecutors have brought criminal charges against an official associated with the Sony breach and other attacks, with the DOJ targeting North Korean computer programmer Park Jin Hyok.

A Justice Department official said there has been no communication with the North Korean government about Park or any efforts to capture him. The investigation is ongoing, the official said, adding that the complaint involves activity through 2018.

The Treasury Department also announced Thursday that it is sanctioning Park, "for having engaged in significant activities undermining cybersecurity through the use of computer networks or systems against targets outside of North Korea" on behalf of the government.

"We will not allow North Korea to undermine global cybersecurity to advance its interests and generate illicit revenues in violation of our sanctions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The United States is committed to holding the regime accountable for its cyber-attacks and other crimes and destabilizing activities."

Treasury said it was also sanctioning the entity Park worked for, Chosun Expo Joint Venture, also known as Korea Expo Joint Venture or KEJV, and said it was controlled by the government of North Korea.

In a statement, the Treasury Department also linked Park to the February 2016 cyber-enabled fraudulent transfer of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank and the ransomware used in the May 2017 "WannaCry 2.0" cyber-attack, which encrypted data on Microsoft computers across the world and demanded ransom payments in Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

The Treasury announcement said that Park and his co-conspirators operated from "North Korea, China, and elsewhere to perpetrate these malicious activities." Asked if any of Park's attacks were launched from China by North Korea, a Justice Department official said, "there's nothing in the complaint alleged on that."

The November 2014 cyber hack of Sony -- an attempt to block the release of the provocative comedy, "The Interview," which involved an assassination plot of North Korean leader Kim Jung Un -- created an international crisis, filled with extortion attempts, threats to moviegoers and embarrassing leaks of executives' emails that included gossip about the lives of Hollywood celebrities and ultimately, the resignation of Sony Chairwoman Amy Pascal.

"We can't forget this was the cyber equivalent of a hostile foreign government dropping a bomb on the Sony Pictures lot in the middle of the night," said Josh Campbell CNN analyst and former FBI Supervisory Special Agent who assisted with the Sony investigation. "Not only did the North Koreans burn down the Sony network, inflicting millions of dollars in damage, the attack was then followed by a campaign to instill fear among the American public."

Lawmakers applauded the move.

"Good," said Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. "It's been four years since North Korea's petty little despot hacked Sony Pictures because he didn't like a movie that a free and open society produced. It's been a year and half since he launched a ransomware attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers across the globe. Kim showed the world both how small he was and how capable his cyber soldiers can be. Cyber war gives outsized opportunities to North Korea and it's important to push back."

The North Korean government has repeatedly denied responsibility for the hack but called it "a righteous deed."

Thursday's charges come on the same day that President Donald Trump praised the North Korean leader.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Crash causes Thursday morning power outage

Image

Early morning crash on Interstate 70

Image

Healthy Living Horizon Health

Image

North Central volleyball

Image

Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors