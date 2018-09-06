Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Amazon is 20,000 vans closer to replacing the post office

Amazon packages don't deliver themselves. At least ...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:01 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 1:01 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Amazon packages don't deliver themselves. At least not yet.

Lucky for Jeff Bezos, a whole lot of people want to help out by running their own delivery business.

In July, Amazon announced it would begin recruiting people interested in launching small delivery companies that would work for Amazon, moving packages from fulfillment centers to doorsteps. The company now says tens of thousands of people nationwide have applied for the "Delivery Service Partners," including veterans, families and a former NFL player that Amazon declined to name.

"We've been really blown away by the number of people who approached us," Dave Clark, Amazon's SVP of worldwide operations, told CNNMoney. "We expected a lot of interest but the sheer volume — the tens of thousands of people who actually went all the way though the process to make themselves eligible for the program — has been really humbling."

The influx of applications pushed Amazon to accelerate and expand its plans. The company announced Wednesday it has ordered 20,000 Sprinter vans from Mercedes-Benz, each painted dark blue and bearing the signature Prime arrow logo. The deal is a big leap from Amazon's first order of 5,000 vans.

Now the company hopes to see a 100 small delivery businesses with thousands of vans up and running by the end of the year. Vans are already on the road in Austin and a few hundred are in other parts of the US.

The custom vans are the first to roll out of a $500 million Mercedes-Benz plant in North Carolina.

Delivery partners will lease the vans through third party fleet management companies for an undisclosed amount. Amazon was able to negotiate lower costs for the vans, which can retail for almost $34,000, as well as other services such as insurance, benefits, fuel, and maintenance. Clark says the company is trying "to leverage our scale for good."

A partnership program is part of Amazon's plan to have more control of the delivery network at the core of its Prime business, which ships 5 billion packages a year globally. Currently, the US Postal Service handles about 40% of the so-called last-mile deliveries. Meanwhile, Amazon Flex uses on-demand drivers in their own cars.

Amazon is still processing applications and figuring out who will be approved. The program is open to any US residents who are approved to work in the country. While the program doesn't have any goals to ensure gender or racial diversity among chosen entrepreneurs, Clark says the pool of candidates represents the communities they will work in.

"They really run the gamut of background and locations," Clark said. "What we see is people who have this entrepreneurial spirit, people who want to run their own business, people who want to have control over their own destiny, people who want to build something for themselves and their families."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Crash causes Thursday morning power outage

Image

Early morning crash on Interstate 70

Image

Healthy Living Horizon Health

Image

North Central volleyball

Image

Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors