Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chinese man deported from Kenya over racist remarks

A Chinese man caught on video making racist remarks about Kenyans has been deported from th...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Chinese man caught on video making racist remarks about Kenyans has been deported from the country, Kenya's immigration department said Thursday.

In the video, which circulated widely on social media, the man identified by officials as Liu Jiaqi was heard calling Kenyans "monkeys."

Africa

Continents and regions

Deportation

Eastern Africa

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

Kenya

State departments and diplomatic services

Asia

China

Discrimination

East Asia

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

He also insulted Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in the three-minute video -- among other derogatory comments that have caused furious reactions in the East African country.

Liu said he disliked Kenya because it "smells bad and (its people are) poor, foolish and black."

Authorities said Liu's work permit was revoked after his arrest and he was deported on "racism grounds," the immigration department posted to its official Twitter account.

CNN was unable immediately to reach Liu and his representatives for comment.

The Chinese Embassy said the incident was filmed in June by one of Liu's employees at the Sonlink motorcycle company, where he was CEO, according to local media reports.

Liu was later punished by his employers and had since apologized to the staff for the derogatory remarks in the video, the embassy spokesman said.

Zhang Gang, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi, told Kenyan website Capital FM that Liu's comments did not represent the views of the majority of Chinese in the country.

"The personal talk and personal feeling of this young man do not represent the views of the vast majority of Chinese people," Zhang told the site.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Crash causes Thursday morning power outage

Image

Early morning crash on Interstate 70

Image

Healthy Living Horizon Health

Image

North Central volleyball

Image

Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors