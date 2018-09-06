Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kavanaugh says he has not had 'inappropriate' conversations on Mueller probe

During the third day of a heated confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Br...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

During the third day of a heated confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh said he hasn't had any "inappropriate" conversations about the special counsel's Russia investigation "with anyone," adding he doesn't "recall any conversations of that kind with anyone" at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the law firm founded by the President's personal attorney.

"I don't recall any conversations of that kind with anyone at that law firm," Kavanaugh said during the hearing. "I haven't had any inappropriate conversations about that investigation with anyone."

Brett Kavanaugh

Investigations

Kamala Harris

Law and legal system

Law practices

Legal services

Political Figures - US

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Kavanaugh's response Thursday came after Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris pressed Kavanaugh on Wednesday about whether he had discussed special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation with anyone, including any individuals at the law firm founded by Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz.

Kavanaugh replied that he's unsure he knows everyone who works at that law firm and asked the senator if there was a specific person she was talking about.

"I'm not remembering, but I'm happy to be refreshed or if you want to tell me who you're thinking of," Kavanaugh said.

Harris told reporters on Thursday she received information about this question "that's pretty reliable."

"I have a good reason to believe there was a conversation," Harris told reporters on Thursday after the exchange. "I asked him a clear question and he couldn't give a clear answer."

Harris declined to say who provided her the information and didn't confirm to reporters whether she planned to bring it up again.

Currently a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC circuit, Kavanaugh, 53, was nominated to the bench by Trump in July to replaced retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, he could establish a conservative majority on the nation's highest court for decades.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crash leads to vehicle fire in Rockville

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Crash causes Thursday morning power outage

Image

Early morning crash on Interstate 70

Image

Healthy Living Horizon Health

Image

North Central volleyball

Image

Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors