Australian Instagram influencer 'called family in tears before death'

An Australian Instagram influencer who was found unconscious on a superyacht in Greece had phoned her mother and brother in tears before her death, a lawyer acting for her family said Thursday.

Sinead McNamara "was crying and referring to an incident that took place onboard with another crew member," lawyer Haralambos Triandafylopoulos said in a statement.

The statement did not give any further details about the incident.

McNamara, 20, was found in a critical condition Friday on board the yacht docked in the port of Argostoli on the island of Kefalonia. She died while being airlifted to hospital. A coroner found that she had died by hanging.

Her family's lawyer said she was happy in the days before her death. "The parents also declare that Sinead did not have any problems, she was communicating with her family often and she was happy," the statement said. "In two days she was going to return to her family and friends in Australia. For the above reasons the family find it crucial that the conditions of her death be thoroughly investigated," the lawyer said.

McNamara, whose Facebook page described her as hailing from Port Macquarie in the state of New South Wales, regularly posted images of her travels to exotic locations. She wrote in a post earlier this month that she had been living and working on a boat "seeing all the world has to offer."

She wrote in one early August post that she would be seeing her family and friends in less than a month.

A coroner found no signs of struggle or physical abuse, adding that toxicology reports would take several weeks.