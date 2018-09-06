Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police search home of couple who raised $400,000 for homeless man

Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning to comb through the home of ...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning to comb through the home of the couple who raised $400,000 for a homeless Philadelphia man.

It's the latest twist in an escalating feud over the money and what happened to it.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Crowdfunding

GoFundMe

Sharing and on-demand economy

Homelessness

Poverty and homelessness

Social and economic status

Societal issues

Society

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Search and seizure

Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico have been embroiled in a legal fight with Johnny Bobbitt Jr. after they started a GoFundMe account for him. They said they were touched by his kindness after Bobbitt gave his last $20 to McClure for gas when she became stranded on Interstate 95 in October.

According Florence Township, New Jersey, police Chief Brian Boldizar, the warrant was for a search of a property belonging to McClure and D'Amico.

In a statement, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott A. Coffina confirmed a search warrant had been executed "in connection with a criminal investigation into the Johnny Bobbitt matter" but said the couple have not been charged with anything.

The viral feel-good story began to deteriorate last month after Bobbitt's attorney, Chris Fallon, accused the couple of withholding a large portion of the funds from his client.

Fallon said the veteran had only been given about $75,000. After GoFundMe's fees, the lawyer said, Bobbitt should have received about $300,000 more.

But an attorney for McClure and D'Amico said they provided Bobbitt with more than $200,000, according to CNN affiliates WPVI and KYW.

On Wednesday, a New Jersey judge ordered the couple to appear at a deposition on Monday to answer questions about the funds, saying she was no longer comfortable with hearing only from their attorney.

GoFundMe has said it's working with law enforcement to see that Bobbitt receives all of the money raised on his behalf, though his attorney claimed he learned the money is gone.

According to WPVI and KYW, McClure and D'Amico had the money they raised on GoFundMe in their personal accounts, Bobbitt's lawyer said.

Reached for comment Thursday morning, the couple's attorney, Ernest Badway, told CNN, "We have no comment."

The couple told The Philadelphia Inquirer they gave Bobbitt some of the money but were withholding the rest until he got a job and was drug-free.

According to Fallon, Bobbitt has a drug addiction problem and plans to participate in a monthlong rehab program.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Healthy Living Horizon Health

Image

North Central volleyball

Image

Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors