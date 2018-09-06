URGENT - Police respond to report of active shooter in Cincinnati's Fountain Square

(CNN) -- Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a Fifth Third Bank location in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, authorities tweeted Thursday. Details were not immediately available. Police characterized it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident," but did not elaborate.
