Police detain suspected shooter in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, dispatcher says

Police detained a suspect in a shooting Thursday at a Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, a po...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police detained a suspect in a shooting Thursday at a Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, a police dispatcher said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available, but the dispatcher said the situation is no longer active, and a suspect is in custody.

Authorities are not aware of any fatalities, the dispatcher said, but a Cincinnati officer told a CNN affiliate that there were at least three victims.

"It started out apparently with an active shooter at the Fifth Third tower, there was an officer intervention and from there now it's just victims and things like that," the officer said.

The motive of the shooting is unclear.

Police earlier characterized it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident" in a tweet, but did not elaborate.

Developing story - more to come

