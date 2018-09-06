Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump admin seeks to keep families in detention indefinitely

The Trump administration has released a proposal to overhaul the way that undocumented immigrant families ar...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump administration has released a proposal to overhaul the way that undocumented immigrant families are treated in custody, a maneuver that would allow the government to keep the families in detention as long as their immigration court case remains open.

The proposed federal regulations would notably revoke the court case known as the Flores Settlement Agreement, which governs how undocumented children can be treated in custody. The regulations are scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Friday.

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Population and demographics

Settlements and compromises

Society

Trial and procedure

US federal government

White House

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

The more than 200-page rule would have sweeping implications for the immigration detention system in the US and is likely to face swift resistance from advocates who brought the Flores case and those who have supported it.

One of the biggest proposed changes would create a federal license system to allow for detention centers that could hold families. The administration argues that it is the state-based licensing system that is causing issues that would restrict family detention.

The arguments for the rule are similar to the case the administration has made in court before Judge Dolly Gee, who oversees the settlement. Gee has rejected those arguments in her courtroom.

"This rule would allow for detention at (family detention centers) for the pendency of immigration proceedings ... in order to permit families to be detained together and parents not be separated from their children," the rule states. "It is important that family detention be a viable option not only for the numerous benefits that family unity provides for both the family and the administration of the INA, but also due to the significant and ongoing influx of adults who have made the choice to enter the United States illegally with juveniles or make the dangerous overland journey to the border with juveniles, a practice that puts juveniles at significant risk of harm."

By formally issuing these regulations, the government could effectively take the issue out of the court's hands entirely. That's because the settlement agreement was only temporary, pending formal regulations.

But it's not clear the plan will work.

The settlement requires that the regulations "not be inconsistent with the terms" of the settlement, meaning that the plaintiffs in the original case would be able to bring a legal challenge if they disagree. That would likely end up in front of Judge Gee once again.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Image

Benefit dinner helps local charity

Image

Paris family donates caboose

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors