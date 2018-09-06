Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Meituan Dianping picks a tough time for its $4.4 billion IPO

Meituan Dianping, China's app for everything, is hoping to raise as much as $4.4 billion by selling shares i...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 7:06 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 7:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Meituan Dianping, China's app for everything, is hoping to raise as much as $4.4 billion by selling shares in Hong Kong.

The online services startup announced details Thursday about its plans to float on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Its IPO is a test of investors' appetite for new Chinese tech listings at a time when some of the country's biggest internet companies have suffered sharp falls in their stock prices.

Meituan likes to call itself the "Amazon of services." The Beijing-based startup was formed in 2015 by the merger of two smaller companies — Meituan and Dianping — that were viewed as China's equivalents of Groupon and Yelp.

It has since ballooned into a one-stop shop for online services, a place where people can make lunch reservations, buy movie tickets, book vacations or hail a car ride — all using Meituan's mobile app.

The company said it's aiming to sell more than 480 million shares this week for between 60 and 72 Hong Kong dollars ($7.64 and $9.17) each.

That could value Meituan at more than $50 billion, lower than the $60 billion it was reportedly seeking earlier this year.

The IPO will boost the wealth of the company's co-founder and CEO, Wang Xing, who already has a net worth of $4 billion, according to Forbes.

Trading in Meituan shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange is set to start on September 20.

The company plans to use the cash from the IPO to upgrade its technology, develop new products and services, and make acquisitions and investments. Meituan recently made headlines for buying Chinese bike-sharing company Mobike in a deal reportedly worth around $3 billion.

Chinese tech stocks getting hammered

Meituan's public debut comes during a rocky period for Chinese tech companies, whose stocks have been hammered in recent months. Analysts say it became increasingly hard to justify high valuations in a sector suffering from broader concerns about the health of China's economy and Beijing's increased scrutiny of tech companies.

Shares in Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, which went public in Hong Kong in a $4.7 billion listing in July, are now trading around 3% below their IPO price. Xiaomi had already priced the shares at the bottom of the range it pitched to investors.

Meituan has some high-profile investors, including Google and Tencent. But it's doing battle with some of China's big tech players like Alibaba and ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing. The fierce competition may fuel concerns about Meituan's potential to make money and its ability to maintain market leadership in China.

The startup says it has 340 million active users, and its revenue more than doubled last year. But it has yet to turn a profit.

According to a filing in June, Meituan posted an adjusted net loss of 2.8 billion yuan ($430 million) for last year. That's narrower than the 5.4 billion yuan ($830 million) loss it reported for 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Image

Benefit dinner helps local charity

Image

Paris family donates caboose

Image

Sprucing up Sportland Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors