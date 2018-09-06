Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

World's largest offshore wind farm opens in Irish Sea

The world's largest offshore wind farm, located off the northwest coast of England, begins generating energy...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 7:06 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 7:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The world's largest offshore wind farm, located off the northwest coast of England, begins generating energy on Thursday.

Comprising 87 turbines, each around twice the height of Big Ben, the Walney Extension covers an area of 145 square kilometers and has a total capacity of 659 megawatts -- the most produced by any single wind farm on the planet, according to Danish energy firm Orsted, the owner and operator of the project.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Environmentalism

Europe

Northern Europe

Renewable energy

United Kingdom

Wind energy

The energy produced is enough to power 590,000 homes.

"What an exciting day," Orsted wrote on Twitter Thursday. "We're opening the world's largest offshore wind farm, Walney Extension, located in the Irish Sea. A massive feat of engineering."

A spokesperson for the UK's Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy confirmed to CNN that the offshore wind farm is the largest in the world in terms of megawatts produced.

In a statement, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry said, "Record-breaking engineering landmarks like this huge offshore wind farm help us consolidate our global leadership position, break records for generating renewable energy, and create thousands of high quality jobs."

Although the UK is a global leader in offshore wind energy, investment in renewable energies has fallen significantly in recent years.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council, the UK has the largest cumulative offshore wind capacity in the world. In 2017, the UK's offshore wind farms had a capacity of over 6,800 megawatts, 1,300 more than its closest rival Germany.

But analysis by Bloomberg showed that in the first six months of 2018, overall investment in clean energy fell by more than 50% in the UK compared to a global fall of just 1%.

Following a decade of steady growth, investment in clean energy in the UK has fallen each year since 2015, Bloomberg found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain ahead; some heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Image

Benefit dinner helps local charity

Image

Paris family donates caboose

Image

Sprucing up Sportland Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors