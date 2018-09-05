Clear
Novac Djokovic ends Millman's improbable US Open run

The fairytale is over.Australian John Millman, who memorably advanced to the quarterfinals at the exp...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The fairytale is over.

Australian John Millman, who memorably advanced to the quarterfinals at the expense of Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, fell to straight sets at the hands of Serbian sixth seed Novac Djokovic 6-3 6-4 6-4.

It was a sad comedown for the unheralded Aussie, who put in the shift of a lifetime on Tuesday, ousting five-time winner Federer with a four-set victory to set up Wednesday's match with the Serb.

The 29-year-old couldn't equal that match's intensity against Djokovic, the two-time US Open champion, who's playing in his 12th American slam tournament.

From early on in the match Millman, who had previously never progressed past the third round at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, looked flustered and out of breath.

After four games of the second set the Australian approached the umpire to request an outfit change due to excessive sweating, which he said was making the court slippery and dangerous.

This year's edition has been fairly smooth sailing for Djokovic, who has only dropped two sets en route to the semis and has switched up a gear in his last three matches.

On his way to the semis, where he will meet Japan's Kei Nishikori, he's swatted aside Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, American Tennys Sandgren, Richard Gasquet of France and the Portuguese Joao Sousa.

