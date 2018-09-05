Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kamala Harris asks Kavanaugh if he thinks there is blame on both sides for Charlottesville violence

California Sen. Kamala Harris -- a potential 2020 presidential candidate -- pushed President Donald Trump's ...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:26 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 12:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

California Sen. Kamala Harris -- a potential 2020 presidential candidate -- pushed President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to answer uncomfortable questions about abortion rights, Trump's reaction to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally and his conversations with attorneys at the law firm representing Trump.

As Kavanaugh deflected questions on Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion rights, Harris asked: "Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?"

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

2020 Presidential election

Abortion

Abortion rights

Brett Kavanaugh

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Health and medical

Kamala Harris

Medical treatments and procedures

North America

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Sexual and reproductive health

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

"I'm not thinking of any right now, senator," Kavanaugh responded.

Harris, a former California attorney general, was the last Democrat to ask questions in Wednesday's marathon hearing. But she broke new ground on some issues -- and prodded Kavanaugh on Trump's politics, too.

She pointed to Kavanaugh's claim, after being nominated for the Supreme Court, that no one had run a vetting process "more wisely" than Trump.

"Did someone tell you to say that?" Harris asked. Kavanaugh said the words were his own.

After questions about laws protecting minorities' voting rights, she also pressed Kavanaugh on whether he agrees with Trump's claim that "both sides" were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville last year.

"Are you saying you cannot answer that simple question?" Harris said.

Kavanaugh responded: "I am not here to assess comments made in the political arena, because the risk is I'll be drawn into the political arena."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Image

Benefit dinner helps local charity

Image

Paris family donates caboose

Image

Sprucing up Sportland Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors