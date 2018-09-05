Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Another Roger Stone associate subpoenaed by Mueller

Jerome Corsi, a prominent conspiracy theorist with ties to Roger Stone, has been subpoenaed to testify befor...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 7:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 7:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jerome Corsi, a prominent conspiracy theorist with ties to Roger Stone, has been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury Friday as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, according to Corsi's attorney.

"We are going to be fully cooperative. We have nothing to hide," said David Gray, Corsi's lawyer. "While we believe the focus will be on his communications with Roger Stone, that is an assumption."

2016 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Hillary Clinton

Investigations

Law and legal system

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Roger Stone

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Subpoenas

Trial and procedure

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

WikiLeaks

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Digital crime

Digital security

Technology

Corsi is the latest in a string of Stone associates to be summoned by Mueller's team. Randy Credico, a comedian who's another former associate of Stone's, is also slated to appear before the grand jury Friday.

The New York Times first reported the subpoena.

Stone, a longtime political adviser to President Donald Trump, attracted scrutiny in 2016 after claiming to have a back channel to WikiLeaks and appearing to predict that the site would release damaging information related to Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign. Stone has since said he had no contact with Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks. Meanwhile, US intelligence agencies concluded that Russian intelligence had hacked Democratic targets and used WikiLeaks to spread that material online.

In summer 2016, Stone tweeted that it would soon be "Podesta's time in the barrel," which was later seen as an indication Stone may have had advance warning that then-Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's hacked emails would soon be public.

In March 2017, Corsi -- the former DC bureau chief for the fringe website InfoWars -- wrote a piece explaining that he had been the source for the seemingly prescient tweet by Stone. In his article, Corsi wrote that his own research had inspired Stone's tweet.

Stone has since said he was referring to both DC lobbyist Tony Podesta and then-Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, and their business dealings.

Corsi, a birther who reportedly helped fuel Trump's long-held belief that former President Barack Obama wasn't born in the US, first came up in the Mueller probe through another associate, Ted Malloch. Malloch -- a professor, author and Trump ally -- said FBI agents had questioned him about topics including Corsi, Stone and WikiLeaks as part of the Mueller investigation, according to an interview Malloch did with NBC News.

Gray, Corsi's attorney, said his client had no communication with Assange, WikiLeaks or Guccifer 2.0, the online persona that US intelligence says was controlled by Russian hackers..

"There's nothing that even hits of any criminal liability on his part," Gray said of Corsi.

While Mueller's investigators appear to be circling Stone, Stone said he still has not been contacted by the special counsel. He has said he had no prior knowledge of the hacked emails and was not involved in any collusion efforts related to the 2016 campaign.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam

Image

Roofing for those in need

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting ready for the Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Ivy Tech Sweet Corn Harvest

Image

Is a cool down coming? Kevin takes a look

Image

Have we had less severe weather than normal this year?

Image

Cyber Safety Presentation in Sullivan County

Image

Operation Force Multiplier

Image

Loogootee School grants

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home