Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Papa John's executive abruptly steps down

A Papa John's executive is leaving the troubled company, effective immediately.Timothy O'Hern told th...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 7:58 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Papa John's executive is leaving the troubled company, effective immediately.

Timothy O'Hern told the pizza company on Wednesday that he is retiring, according to an SEC filing. He became president of the company's international division in May. He also served as Papa John International's chief development officer.

O'Hern became a franchisee in 1993, and worked for the company for more than 20 years. He owns and operates nine franchises in the United States, and will continue to do so.

A company spokesperson said O'Hern was leaving for personal reasons.

"We thank Tim for his many contributions to the Company and are pleased that he will remain a franchisee and a member of the Papa John's family," the company said in a statement, adding that it expects a "smooth transition." His duties will be taken over by current members of the Papa John's team, according to the filing.

Papa John's announced in July that it is conducting an investigation into its diversity and inclusion processes, as well as into the overall company culture, after news broke that its founder John Schnatter had used a racial slur on a conference call.

O'Hern's departure is not related to the investigation, the spokesperson added.

Papa John's has been embroiled in an ugly fight with Schnatter for weeks.

Schnatter stepped down from his role as CEO last year, and resigned his post as chairman of the board in July. Since then, he has harshly criticized the company's current leadership. The company says his accusations are without merit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam

Image

Roofing for those in need

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting ready for the Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Ivy Tech Sweet Corn Harvest

Image

Is a cool down coming? Kevin takes a look

Image

Have we had less severe weather than normal this year?

Image

Cyber Safety Presentation in Sullivan County

Image

Operation Force Multiplier

Image

Loogootee School grants

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home