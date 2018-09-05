Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Scallop wars' appear over as France, UK reach pact on fishing

The so-called "scallop wars" appear to have ended peacefully. Following confrontations between British and F...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 6:47 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 6:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The so-called "scallop wars" appear to have ended peacefully. Following confrontations between British and French fishermen last week, the two countries announced a compromise Wednesday: British vessels will stay out of French waters in exchange for compensation.

Industry representatives met in London after five British boats, outnumbered by an estimated 35 French vessels, were chased from France's scallop-rich Baie de la Seine. The incident took place 12 nautical miles off the Normandy coast.

Armed forces

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Europe

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Military

Northern Europe

Seafood

United Kingdom

France

Western Europe

Video of the incident broadcast by France 3 Normandie showed smoke bombs and rocks being thrown at British crews, while a number of boats appeared to be rammed.

The French are restricted to a harvesting season running from October 1 to May 15, and accused their British counterparts, who are allowed to fish throughout the year, of unfair competition.

Representatives from the British and French fishing industries decided to renew the agreement that had been in place in previous years, involving vessels 15 meters long and over. They also agreed in principle for UK vessels under 15 meters to be included in the deal, subject to the compensation package.

Details will be defined in Paris on Friday.

Tensions were much higher earlier this week. France's navy was "ready to intervene" if there were any further skirmishes, French Agriculture Minister Stéphane Travert warned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roofing for those in need

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting ready for the Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Ivy Tech Sweet Corn Harvest

Image

Is a cool down coming? Kevin takes a look

Image

Have we had less severe weather than normal this year?

Image

Cyber Safety Presentation in Sullivan County

Image

Operation Force Multiplier

Image

Loogootee School grants

Image

Sunday night fire investigation as arson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home