Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Black 'hair' on your tongue? Here's what that could be

When Dr. Yasir Hamad heard that a patient's tongue had turned black, he decided he needed to see it for hims...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 6:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Dr. Yasir Hamad heard that a patient's tongue had turned black, he decided he needed to see it for himself.

"It was the typical textbook case" of a condition known as black hairy tongue, said Hamad, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Hamad published the case Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health and medical

Oral health

Despite the name, black hairy tongue isn't hair at all. It refers to tiny nubbins on the tongue, called papillae, that have grown longer and turned black. These bumps, normally less than a millimeter long, can reach between 12 and 18 millimeters, according to a review last year.

As the papillae grow, they are thought to trap microscopic food particles, giving bacteria and other microbes a chance to thrive on the tongue -- causing a strange discoloration.

Black hairy tongue is an uncommon and harmless side effect of some drugs, but it can also be linked to smoking, poor oral hygiene and certain medical conditions.

Hamad's patient, a 55-year-old woman, had received an antibiotic called minocycline to deal with an wound infection after a motor vehicle accident, according to his report. Within a week, her tongue turned black, she began to feel nauseated, and there was a foul taste in her mouth.

"As scary as this looks, the good part is that it's actually reversible," Hamad said. Four weeks after doctors changed her medication regimen, the patient's tongue returned to its normal color.

It's unclear exactly how uncommon this is, Hamad said, but it's the first case he's seen in 10 years of practicing.

If your tongue starts to look suspiciously black and hairy, he added, don't panic, and "check with your primary doctor, because some other conditions can resemble this."

"A lot of things you can diagnose just from looking at the mouth," Hamad said, with a message to fellow doctors. "That's the lesson: Don't miss that part of the body when you're examining the patient."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roofing for those in need

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting ready for the Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Ivy Tech Sweet Corn Harvest

Image

Is a cool down coming? Kevin takes a look

Image

Have we had less severe weather than normal this year?

Image

Cyber Safety Presentation in Sullivan County

Image

Operation Force Multiplier

Image

Loogootee School grants

Image

Sunday night fire investigation as arson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home