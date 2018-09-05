Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Michelle Obama schedules voter events in Nevada, Florida

Former first lady Michelle Obama is set to attend events hosted by the group When We All Vote later this mon...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 6:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former first lady Michelle Obama is set to attend events hosted by the group When We All Vote later this month in Las Vegas and Miami, the group announced Wednesday.

Obama is a co-chair of the group along with several celebrities. She appeared with fellow co-chairs including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Hanks in a public service announcement in July encouraging people to register to vote and to participate in elections.

Continents and regions

Florida

Michelle Obama

Nevada

North America

Political Figures - US

Southeastern United States

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

Barack Obama

The move marks a further foray for Obama into political life since she and former President Barack Obama left the White House in January 2017. Although both Obamas were staunchly opposed to President Donald Trump's candidacy, they have largely avoided criticizing the Trump administration, outside of a few key moments.

More recently, the former President has taken a direct hand in electoral politics. He endorsed a slate of 2018 candidates at the beginning of August, and his spokeswoman Katie Hill said in a statement on Wednesday that he would campaign "in a focused, strategic way" for Democrats at all levels this fall.

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray, a former Obama administration official, announced Wednesday that the former President was slated to campaign for him in Cleveland on Sept. 13.

In its announcement on Wednesday, When We All Vote also said the former first lady would have a call for the group on Wednesday afternoon and that Janelle Monáe, another famous co-chair, would attend an event for the group in Atlanta.

The Nevada and Florida events are scheduled for Sept. 23 and 28, respectively, according to event pages from the group, which called them both "flagship" events for the group's week of action in late September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Roofing for those in need

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting ready for the Wingy Dingy Thingy

Image

Ivy Tech Sweet Corn Harvest

Image

Is a cool down coming? Kevin takes a look

Image

Have we had less severe weather than normal this year?

Image

Cyber Safety Presentation in Sullivan County

Image

Operation Force Multiplier

Image

Loogootee School grants

Image

Sunday night fire investigation as arson

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home