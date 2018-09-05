Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

ICE, Justice subpoena voter records from North Carolina

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice have gotten a court order for North Caroli...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 4:55 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 4:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice have gotten a court order for North Carolina to turn over eight years of voter registration records from the state.

The North Carolina Board of Elections made the subpoena public as part of the materials for a public meeting it is holding Friday, where the request will be considered.

Ballots

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Law and legal system

North America

North Carolina

Politics

Southeastern United States

Subpoenas

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Voters and voting

2016 Presidential election

Election fraud

Election results

Elections (by type)

Political candidates

Political corruption

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

There is little context provided for the request, which is only listed by the board as "Consideration of subpoenas issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina."

The subpoena asks the state records office to provide "any and all voter registration applications and/or other documents, as identified below, that were submitted to, filed by, received by, or maintained by the North Carolina State Board of Elections from January 1, 2010, through August 30, 2018, within any of the counties in North Carolina."

The list of documents include voter registration forms, absentee ballots, early voting application forms, provisional voting forms, "Admission or Denial of Non-Citizen Return" forms and voter cancellation or revocation forms.

A separate subpoena issued to Pitt County requests poll books, voting records, voting authorization documents and "executed official ballots," including absentees, from August 30, 2013 through August 30, 2018.

It's not clear from the request whether this would apply to every single voter registration that has been filed in those eight years or just the forms that would be used.

The State Board Office provided CNN with what it says is a preliminary estimate of how many records would be involved. For the county ballots, the request could cover more than 2.2 million ballots that are traceable to individual voters, and more than 3.2 million that are untraceable to individuals.

The eight-year records request would cover more than 15 million documents, the state said.

A federal law enforcement official confirmed the request is related to indictments announced in late August, when the Department of Justice and ICE announced they had charged 19 foreign nationals with voting illegally.

That press release noted, "The indictments follow an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as part of a newly created Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force (DBFTF) in the Eastern District of North Carolina."

According to the official, the request was designed as a preservation request. North Carolina law would dictate that records are destroyed after two years, the official said, so as the ongoing investigation develops, law enforcement wants to be sure they can access relevant records. The request is confined to the Eastern District of North Carolina and two state agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles but only in regards to the Eastern District.

That scope is not spelled out in the actual subpoena, which informs records officials they can present the full records in hard copy or in person at a federal grand jury on September 25.

Both ICE and the US Attorney's office declined to comment, ICE citing an inability to comment on an ongoing investigation.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was widespread election fraud in 2016 and has sought to use his administration to investigate it.

Fact checkers have debunked the President's false claims that there was widespread voter fraud during the 2016 election. Election experts emphasize that such fraud is rare in the context of more than 1 billion votes cast since 2000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group works to help feed college students

Image

Bryan Hagerman Scholarship Corn-hole Tournament

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home