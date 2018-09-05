Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump warns Assad against assault, denies wanting to assassinate him

President Donald Trump warned the Syrian regime on Wednesday that "the world is watching" as government forc...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 4:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump warned the Syrian regime on Wednesday that "the world is watching" as government forces prepare to assault the last rebel stronghold of Idlib.

"They will hopefully be very, very judicious and careful. Because the world is watching. That cannot be a slaughter. If it's a slaughter, the world is going to get very, very angry. And the United States is going to get angry, too," Trump said in the Oval Office when asked about the situation in Syria. "I am watching that very closely."

Assassinations

Bashar al-Assad

Biological and chemical weapons

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Idlib

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military weapons

North America

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

US federal government

Weapons and arms

Weapons of mass destruction

White House

The President also denied ever ordering or considering ordering the assassination of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad when he was pressed Wednesday about the allegation, which is included in a new book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

"Not at all. The book is fiction," Trump said. "I heard somewhere where they said the assassination of President Assad by the United States. Never even discussed."

"It was never even contemplated, nor would it ever be contemplated," Trump added.

Concerns

Trump and his top officials have called attention to the impending Syrian government offensive in recent days, warning the Syrian regime and its backers Russia and Iran not to use chemical weapons or recklessly cause civilian deaths.

Trump on Wednesday said Idlib province is currently "surrounded by a lot of people with a lot of weapons" and expressed concern about the 3 million civilians he said currently live in Idlib.

"You have at least 3 million innocent people there," Trump said. "The world is watching and the United States is watching very closely."

Trump's comments evoked past US warnings about Syrian military activities and the regime's use of chemical weapons, which has previously triggered US military strikes against Syrian targets.

Trump called the situation in Idlib "very sad."

Woodward's book

Woodward reported in his new book that Trump called Defense Secretary Jim Mattis after Syrian chemical weapons attacks in April 2017 and said: "Let's f***ing kill him! Let's go in. Let's kill the f***ing lot of them."

In a statement on Tuesday, Mattis denied ever making contemptuous remarks about Trump that were also attributed to him in the book, though he did not address the Assad claim.

The United States has grown increasingly wary of the possibility of a major assault by the Syrian government, backed by Russia and Iran, against Idlib.

In a statement on Wednesday, the White House warned "millions of innocent civilians are under threat of an imminent Assad regime attack, backed by Russia and Iran."

"President Donald J. Trump has warned that such an attack would be a reckless escalation of an already tragic conflict and would risk the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Let us be clear, it remains our firm stance that if President Bashar al-Assad chooses to again use chemical weapons, the United States and its Allies will respond swiftly and appropriately," the White House statement said.

Trump has already twice struck Syrian government targets after the Syrian regime used chemical weapons against civilians.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group works to help feed college students

Image

Bryan Hagerman Scholarship Corn-hole Tournament

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home