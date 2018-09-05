Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pompeo wants 'to reset the relationship' with Pakistan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was hopeful about "the opportunity to reset" the st...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 1:47 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was hopeful about "the opportunity to reset" the strained relationship between the US and Pakistan under the leadership of new Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We talked about their new government, the opportunity to reset the relationship between our two countries across a broad spectrum, economic, business, commercial, the work that we all know that we need to do to try to develop a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan that benefits certainly Afghanistan, but also the United States and Pakistan," Pompeo told reporters in Islamabad, Pakistan. "I'm hopeful that the foundation that we laid today will set the conditions for continued success as we start to move forward," he added.

Asia

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Mike Pompeo

North America

Pakistan

Political Figures - US

South Asia

The Americas

United States

Afghanistan

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

State departments and diplomatic services

Unrest, conflicts and war

US federal government

White House

The Secretary of State said Tuesday that nearly $300 million in security-related funding to Pakistan that the US suspended in January could be back on the table if the White House believes Pakistan is making sufficient progress in the fight against terrorist groups. On Wednesday, Pompeo suggested that he had not received firm enough commitments yet to warrant re-establishing that aid.

"We've still got a long way to go, lots more discussion to be had, but the relationship military-to-military is one that has remained in a place where some of the other relationships haven't frankly," he said.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday that his meeting with Pompeo "created a fresh start for our bilateral relationship." He said Pakistan "understands the concerns of the USA," which "does not want to have a longer footprint in Afghanistan." Qureshi also stressed the importance of having a "candid conversation" with the US that will "be heard and respected."

'Lies & deceit'

The Trump administration has claimed Islamabad is granting safe haven to militants who are waging a 17-year-old war in neighboring Afghanistan — a charge Pakistan denies. Announcing the initial suspension of funds in January, President Donald Trump accused Islamabad of "lies & deceit."

The Trump administration and the President himself have blasted Pakistan for giving safe haven to militants fighting in neighboring in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies. In January, Trump railed against Pakistan's unwillingness or inability to act against militant groups like the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump tweeted in January. "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, has also said that Pakistan plays a "double game" on terrorism, working with Washington while also sheltering terrorist groups that attack American troops in Afghanistan.

Pompeo travels to New Delhi after his stop in Pakistan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group works to help feed college students

Image

Bryan Hagerman Scholarship Corn-hole Tournament

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home