Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Guys hang fake poster in McDonald's

Two University of Houston students hung a fake poster of themselves on one of the walls of their local McDonald's that went unnoticed for several weeks.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 1:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 2:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jevh Maravilla just wanted an order of fries, and to see more Asians on the posters at his favorite McDonald's.

After placing an order at the fast-food chain in Pearland, Texas, Maravilla noticed the store didn't have a single advertising poster that represented him or his friends.

Bothered by the lack of Asian representation at a place he goes to often, he took it upon himself to fix it. About $100 later, the local chain now has a poster of two Filipinos enjoying some Mickey D's.

"I noticed there was a blank wall at McDonald's, so I decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend," Maravilla tweeted, along with a photo of the two friends sitting by the poster.

The fake advertisement was hung up on July 13, and after 51 days, Maravilla thought it would be a good idea to share their mischief with the world. The world responded: his tweet had more than 900,000 likes and was shared over 237,000 times.

"We both can't believe how much attention this has been getting. I hope this can open the eyes to not just McDonald's, but other major companies can embrace different ethnicities," Maravilla told CNN.

Maravilla, 21, was born and raised in Texas, but his parents are immigrants from the Philippines. His friend, Christian Toledo, 25, moved to US a couple of years ago from the Philippines.

The two friends spent a month creating the poster. The most challenging part was sneaking it inside the restaurant.

Maravilla found a McDonald's uniform shirt at a thrift store for $7, drove to the restaurant, and, with the help of two friends, he managed to put it up.

"McDonald's is a worldwide corporation so we wanted to make the biggest impact if possible," said Maravilla.

And his efforts didn't go unnoticed. The local restaurant is keeping the poster up for a while.

"We take pride in highlighting diversity in every aspect of our restaurants. We applaud these students' creativity and hope to see them in our restaurants again soon," said Mariselle Quijano, who owns that particular McDonald's.

McDonald's corporate communications office told CNN it supports the franchise's response.

When asked if he had any other requests for the company, Maravilla said yes.

"Please hire me to be a poster model," he joked. "But really, representation matters!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group works to help feed college students

Image

Bryan Hagerman Scholarship Corn-hole Tournament

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home