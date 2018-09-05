Clear
Kavanaugh: 'No one is above the law'

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh declared Wednesday that "no one is above the law in our Constitution,"...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh declared Wednesday that "no one is above the law in our Constitution," including the executive branch, as the second day of his confirmation hearing began.

Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee, could at some point be called upon to rule on a challenge related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Senate Democrats have suggested that Kavanaugh could be biased in favor of the President.

"Under our system of government, the Executive Branch is subject to the law, subject to the court system, and that's an important part of Federalist 69, it's an important part of the constitutional structure, in general so too we, as judges, are separate from the Congress.

"We are not supposed to be influenced by political pressure from the Executive or from the Congress. We are independent. We make decisions based on law, not based on policy, not based on political pressure, not based on the identity of the parties, no matter who you are in our system, no matter where you come from, no matter how rich you are or how poor you are, no matter your race, your gender, no matter your station in life, no matter your position in government," he added.

The session Wednesday morning has been repeatedly interrupted by protesters in a repeat of Tuesday's hearing. One shouted: "Sham president, sham justice!"

During the hearing, Democrats plan to grill Kavanaugh on his position on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and executive power. Some will say Kavanaugh misled them 12 years ago in his testimony concerning his involvement on the legal war on terror when he was a nominee for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Republicans, meanwhile, remain confident. Kavanaugh has not only testified twice before, he worked on judicial nominations while serving in the George W. Bush White House. He understands the process better than most. He's been participating in "murder boards" -- practice sessions -- with clerks and Justice Department lawyers taking on the roles of senators, according to a participant.

