Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bernstein: Why doesn't John Kelly resign?

Journalist Carl Bernstein says he does not understand why White House chief of staff John Kelly does not resign from his position and go to Congress to share what he knows about President Trump.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 10:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's chief of staff John Kelly should resign and testify before Congress about his time in the White House, legendary investigative journalist Carl Bernstein said.

Bernstein, now a CNN political analyst, defended his former colleague Bob Woodward's explosive new book "Fear: Trump in the White House" on CNN's "New Day" Wednesday morning, which includes reporting that Kelly called Trump an "idiot" and "unhinged."

"(The book) is a reconstruction of meeting after meeting after meeting in which you begin to wonder why doesn't John Kelly, the chief of staff, go to the Congress of the United States in executive session, resign for the good of the country, go to the Congress and say 'I want to answer all of your questions about this president in full about what the context is, about what's in this book, et cetera, et cetera,' and then let's see how it holds up," Bernstein said.

Having read the book, Bernstein said it includes scenes "described in great detail" that show how "principals, not disgruntled former employees" view their job in the White House as "protecting the country from the President of the United States."

According to Woodward's reporting, Kelly is quoted in the book as saying of Trump at a staff meeting in his office: "He's an idiot. It's pointless to try to convince him of anything. He's gone off the rails. We're in crazytown. I don't even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I've ever had."

In a statement Tuesday, Kelly denied that he referred to Trump as an "idiot."

"He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS," Kelly said.

Bernstein and Woodward were both Washington Post reporters who helped uncover the 1970s Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon. Bernstein vouched for his former colleague's methodology of reporting of drawing from hundreds of hours of interviews with first-hand sources and documents to back up quotes, saying it was the same method the pair used while reporting on the Nixon administration.

"This doesn't come from one source," he added.

Trump and the White House have pushed back on the allegations in Woodward's book, but Woodward stands by his reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home